Today, we celebrate the many cultures from the African continent and the African diasporas in Canada and around the world

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, people in Canada and across the globe will mark the UNESCO World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture, an opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage and contributions made by members of the African diaspora.

Adopted in 2019, the World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture also serves as a means to promote the need for sustainable development, dialogue, and peace across the African continent, while also highlighting its many cultures.

Here in Canada, our government remains committed to supporting and honouring members of the Black and Afrodescendant communities who have played an important part in building a more inclusive society.

To advance the aims of the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada has made $175 million available through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative since 2019 to support organizations that promote inclusion and celebrate the contributions of Black and Afrodescendant communities in Canada.

More still needs to be done to address anti-Black racism and discrimination in all aspects of our society. That is why our government has dedicated up to $200 million to create a new Black-Led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, which will support Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving non-profit organizations. We're also continuing our whole-of-government work to tackle anti-Black discrimination and racism through the Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture and to join in the celebration of the many Black and Afrodescendant communities that have helped make this country what it is today.

