Today, millions of Buddhists in Canada and around the world celebrate Vesak

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, on Vesak, Buddhists across Canada and around the world commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Celebrated on the first full moon of May, Vesak Day is a time when Buddhists gather at temples to pray and offer flowers, candles and joss sticks—each offering a reminder that life is precious but short.

On Vesak, Buddhists will also spend the day focused on giving back to their neighbours. These acts of kindness are a part of how the community reflects on the universal teachings of the Buddha; teachings that emphasise peace and compassion, which are values that speak to who we are as Canadians.

As Buddhists across the country come together to mark this special occasion, we also have an opportunity to learn more about the many important past and ongoing contributions that Buddhist Canadians have made to Canada.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish peace and happiness to everyone marking Vesak.

