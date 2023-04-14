Today, the Sikh community in Canada and around the world celebrates Vaisakhi

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Vaisakhi, the holiest day of the year in the Sikh faith.

Vaisakhi celebrates the community of baptized Sikhs, known as the Khalsa Panth, founded by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. It marks a time for reflection, renewal, and celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Sikh community here in our country. On this day, Sikhs traditionally gather at their local Gurdwaras to pray, share a meal, and participate in religious processions known as Nagar Kirtans.

Vaisakhi, which falls during Sikh Heritage Month, is also an opportunity to honour the many contributions of the Sikh community to the rich and diverse heritage of our country. With more than 500,000 members of the Sikh community here in our country, Canada is the proud home to one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world.

Let us also acknowledge the values of humility, generosity, and compassion that are at the heart of Sikhism, as we strive to embrace these values in our society.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I extend my best wishes of joy and peace to all those celebrating Vaisakhi.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

