Statement by Minister Hussen on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Canadians are reminded of our collective responsibility to combat all forms of discrimination and racism. This day is also a time for us to acknowledge the lived realities and inequities that racialized and religious minority communities continue to face in Canadian society and in our institutions.

Hate and discrimination of any form have no place in Canada. Although progress has been made, Indigenous peoples, as well as Black, Asian, Latinx, Arab, Jewish, Muslim, and other racialized and religious minority communities, continue to face systemic racism, discrimination, and hate in their daily lives. As a country, we must continue to listen to the voices of these communities and act by standing up against racism, hate, xenophobia, and bigotry in all their forms.

The Government of Canada is continuing its work to tackle systemic racism, informed by the lived experiences of diverse peoples and communities. Since 2019, our government has committed $95 million to combat racism and discrimination, which includes increasing the availability of disaggregated data and supporting the whole of government work of the Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat.

Our government continues to take action by renewing Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, reinvesting in the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, and funding the Anti-Racism Action Program. We also remain committed to creating a new National Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. As we mark the 40th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, let us continue to denounce all forms of racial discrimination, and renew our efforts in building a more inclusive, equitable and fairer society where all Canadians can participate and thrive.

