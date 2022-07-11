Today, Minister Hussen issued a statement on Srebrenica Memorial Day

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Srebrenica Memorial Day, the Government of Canada remembers the victims and honours the families that were forever changed by the horrific genocide that occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In July of 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian men and boys were systematically murdered in Srebrenica. They were denied the opportunity to live full lives because of hatred and discrimination. As a country, we join the Bosnian community in Canada and across the world to mourn this senseless loss of life.

Acts of genocide begin with targeting and dehumanizing groups of people. By remembering the pain of the past and learning from its lessons, we can collectively work to ensure that these horrific tragedies never happen again.

In these uncertain times, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting the fundamental human rights and dignity of everyone in Canada and around the world. We owe this to the victims and survivors of the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to the generations to come.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

