June marks Italian Heritage Month in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, we celebrate the beginning of Italian Heritage Month in Canada, which is an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and impact of Italian Canadians in our country.

With more than 1.5 million people of Italian heritage, Canada is the proud home to one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world. In business, sports, cuisine, politics, the arts and so much more, this community has enriched all aspects of our society.

Throughout history, the Italian Canadian community has embodied the values of hard work, resilience and deep commitment to family and preserving traditions. From the first immigrants who arrived on Canadian shores looking of new opportunities to the generations that followed, Italian Canadian communities have played a vital role in shaping the cultural mosaic of our country.

As we celebrate these great contributions, we must also acknowledge the historic injustices that Italian Canadians faced during the Second World War. In 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a formal apology in the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians. We must learn from the past and ensure that history never repeats itself.

During Italian Heritage Month, I encourage all Canadians to take part in the many events across the country that celebrate Italian culture and history.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone a happy Italian Heritage Month!

