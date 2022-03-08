Statement by Minister Hussen on International Women's Day

Today we celebrate International Women's Day in Canada and around the world.

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians join our global community to mark International Women's Day (IWD). For almost 50 years, IWD has highlighted the many social, economic, cultural, and political accomplishments of women and girls in Canada and around the world.

The theme for this year is "Women Inspiring Women." It celebrates the women and girls who inspire us by demonstrating leadership in the choices they make in their day-to-day lives to contribute to diverse sectors of Canadian society.

Progress has been made toward gender equality in Canada. However, we must also acknowledge that there are still many challenges that women and girls face in our country.

Indigenous women and women from racialized and religious communities continue to face misogyny, hate, prejudice and discrimination throughout Canada. These acts have no place in our country, and the Government of Canada is taking action through our Anti-Racism Strategy.

As a part of ongoing investments, including over $13 million since 2018, we're supporting projects focused on removing systemic barriers and advancing gender equality for racialized, religious minority, and Indigenous women and girls, which is vital to their overall health and well-being.

However, we've also seen a disproportionate impact on racialized communities during the pandemic, especially racialized women. That's why the Government of Canada introduced the Feminist Response and Recovery Fund, which will ensure that the pandemic does not lead to a loss of the hard-won gains women have made in our country.

When women succeed, we all succeed. As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to take the time to recognize, celebrate, and support women and girls who are breaking down barriers and working to forge a more equal and equitable society for everyone.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Arevig Afarian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]