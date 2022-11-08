Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Gurpurab, the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Gurpurab, in honour of the birth and life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

The first of the Sikh faith's 10 spiritual leaders, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 and dedicated his life to preaching and embodying the values of compassion, inclusion and equality. On this day of celebration, family and friends will gather and read from the holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji scriptures, sing hymns, and give back to the community through seva—selfless service.

Every day across Canada, we see the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought to life through the actions of the Sikh community, whether it's feeding the hungry or supporting those most vulnerable. These selfless acts are at the heart of who we are as a society and are a reminder of the importance of looking out for one another.

Gurpurab also serves as a great opportunity for all Canadians to learn more about the immense contributions the Sikh community has made to building the country that we know today.

Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. On this special occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting one another, as we strive to build a more equitable society for everyone.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating a happy Gurpurab!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

