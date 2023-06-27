Today, Muslim communities across Canada and around the world come together to celebrate Eid al-Adha

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today is the beginning of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. This celebration marks the end of the Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

This occasion holds profound significance for Muslim communities in Canada and around the world. Eid al-Adha is a time for deep reflection and gratitude; it reminds us of the importance of selflessness and solidarity with those who are less fortunate.

On this day, families, loved ones and communities come together to attend prayers, exchange gifts, and share meals. It is also a time for us to recognize the many remarkable contributions Muslim Canadians have made and continue to make to our country's cultural, social, and economic fabric.

During this blessed occasion, let us also take the opportunity to remember those around us who are facing hardship and adversity. It is important for us to help those in need as we build a Canada where no one gets left behind. The Government of Canada remains committed to fostering an inclusive society where individuals of all backgrounds can thrive and succeed. Together, let's strive to build a country that celebrates our differences and stands united in our dedication to peace, harmony, and understanding.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating a peaceful and happy Eid al-Adha. I encourage all Canadians to reach out to their Muslim neighbours, friends, and colleagues to share in the joy of this occasion.

Eid Mubarak!

