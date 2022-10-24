October 24 marks the start of Diwali, an important celebration for the Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities across Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

A celebration of the triumph of light over darkness, Diwali sees families and friends coming together to pray, exchange gifts, and enjoy a feast while taking in colourful fireworks displays. Members of many communities will illuminate their homes with diyas (lamps) and decorate their floors with rangolis (artwork made of coloured rice, sand, or flower petals) to bring good luck and prosperity to their families and guests.

For many, Diwali also signifies the power of freedom, knowledge and hope, and an enduring belief that even in the most difficult of circumstances, good will always prevail against evil.

During this joyous occasion, Canadians have a great opportunity to also recognize the many contributions the Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities have made and continue to make to building a diverse and inclusive country.

Our people make us who we are, and as Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the many achievements of Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities in Canada.

To all those celebrating, I wish you a safe, healthy, and happy Diwali!

