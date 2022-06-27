On June 27, we celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day and the diversity that enriches our society.

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, on Canadian Multiculturalism Day, we celebrate one of the core principles that unite us as a country. Canada is what it is because of its people and we are fortunate to live in a society that celebrates everyone's unique background and culture.

As the first country in the world to adopt multiculturalism as an official policy, Canada is proud to be home to many diverse communities, cultures and ethnicities. Along with Indigenous peoples, who are the caretakers of this land and its waters, generations of immigrants and refugees from around the world have helped make this country what it is today.

Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. As a society that believes in the strength that comes from its people, we have a responsibility to also acknowledge the lived experiences of many communities.

Indigenous peoples, racialized communities and religious minorities continue to face the unacceptable reality of microaggressions, discrimination and racism. These injustices cause harm and are an added barrier preventing people and communities from thriving.

The Government of Canada continues to take meaningful action to right past wrongs and fight racism as well as discrimination. By working with equity-deserving communities to build a new Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's first National Action Plan on Combatting Hate, we're helping to create a more inclusive society where everyone has a fair chance at success.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage everyone to be a part of Canadian Multiculturalism Day celebrations and learn more about the many different people and cultures that make Canada the home we all know and love.

