Today marks the beginning of Black History Month 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, we celebrate the beginning of Black History Month—a time to honour and celebrate the legacy of Black Canadians and their communities. For over 400 years, Black communities in Canada have played a significant role in all parts of our society and have helped make our country what it is today.

This year's theme—February and Forever: Celebrating Black History today and every day—reminds us to recognize and reflect on the remarkable accomplishments and lived experiences of Black Canadians—past and present—not only in February, but all year long.

Black communities have made and continue to make a difference in all areas, including academia, health, sciences, business, sport, the arts, and on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have shown resilience, innovation, and determination in the face of ongoing barriers, inequalities, and systemic anti-Black racism that still exists in our country.

The Government of Canada is strongly committed to fighting all forms of anti-Black racism and taking concrete actions to safeguard the rights and well-being of Black Canadians. This is why we officially recognized the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent (2015–2024) and have made it a priority to develop a comprehensive plan under the framework to achieve equality, eradicate systemic anti-Black racism, and improve the social, health and economic well-being of people of African descent in Canada.

This year, as we continue to follow public health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe, most if not all celebrations will be held virtually. As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite all Canadians to take part in online events for Black History Month. Together, we can continue building a more diverse, inclusive and equitable society for everyone.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Arevig Afarian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]