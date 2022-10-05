On October 5, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Dussehra, one of the most important celebrations in the Hindu calendar

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This October 5, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Dussehra, marking the end of the nine-day celebration of Navratri.

During this special day, family and friends will come together to pray, enjoy a meal and take in colourful performances as part of a celebration that highlights the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra also serves as a great opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contributions that Hindu Canadians have made and continue to make to our society.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage everyone to learn more about how Hindu Canadians continue to help build a diverse and inclusive country that makes us proud.

To all those celebrating, have a happy and blessed Dussehra!

