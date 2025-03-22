OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"Jordan's Principle was created to make sure that First Nations children have equal access to the essential government-funded products, services, and supports they need, regardless of where they live in Canada.

Today, our Government announced the continued funding for 2025-2026 of Jordan's Principle. The funding will support requests for products, services, and supports for families, communities, and organizations made through Jordan's Principle for First Nations children in the year to come.

In addition, I have asked Indigenous Services Canada to review First Nations recipients' contribution agreements to make sure eligible and documented expenses that have been incurred under Jordan's Principle in 2024-2025 will be considered for funding. This review is intended to support partners who are providing critical services to First Nations children through the transition to the new operating procedures related to processing requests under Jordan's Principle.

Since 2016, our Government has announced nearly $8.8 billion to Jordan's Principle, working collaboratively to develop processes and operations to meet the growing volume of requests. More than 8.9 million products, services, and supports have been approved since 2016 under Jordan's Principle. Parents, guardians and communities should continue to submit requests to Jordan's Principle for First Nations children.

It is the collective responsibility of federal, provincial and territorial governments to work together to close any existing gaps in services and supports for First Nations children within their respective jurisdictions. In addition to Jordan's Principle, the Government of Canada is committed to working with First Nations Partners and provincial and territorial counterparts on programs and initiatives aimed at closing these gaps in both the short and long term.

Our priority is to make sure that First Nations children have equal access to government services like other children in Canada while maintaining the sustainability and integrity of Jordan's Principle.

In order to ensure the long-term viability of Jordan's Principle and confidence in its integrity, it must be properly administered. Families, communities, and organizations should be aware that each new request will be considered on a case-by-case basis. An existing or previously approved request does not guarantee that a new request for funding will be renewed or approved. It is important to receive written approval of a request before committing funds.

For more information about submitting a request: https://www.sac-isc.gc.ca/eng/1568396296543/1582657596387."

