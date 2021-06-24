On June 24, let's celebrate Quebec!

GATINEAU, QC, June 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - I am pleased to join the people of Quebec today in celebrating the Fête nationale du Québec.

Over the past few months, our resilience, mutual support and generosity have allowed us to adapt to the many changes and upheavals caused by the pandemic. In these uncertain times, our solidarity has been of great importance.

The Fête nationale du Québec—as meaningful, unifying and joyful as ever—takes on a special meaning this year. It is giving us the chance to finally come out of isolation to come together and have fun, while respecting the health measures in force. Let's also make the most of this day to recognize and reflect on the difficult parts of our history, and to show solidarity and goodwill toward one another.

With brighter days ahead, let's take this opportunity to celebrate our identity, our artists and our diverse culture.

Happy Fête nationale to all!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

