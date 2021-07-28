July 28 marks the Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval of the Acadian people

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On this day 266 years ago, the Acadian people faced the tragedy of the Great Upheaval.

In 1755, about 10,000 Acadians were violently torn from their roots and taken from their family and community. The British authorities forcibly deported them from their lands and left them without any support.

Thousands of Acadians perished during the deportation, a long and arduous journey from New France (today Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island) to the American colonies, Louisiana or France.

Despite the pain, the trauma, and the damage caused by this tragedy, the Acadians have held their heads high and continue to educate Canadians about their history. Some families proudly returned to settle in Acadia over time. It is thanks to the courage, resilience and perseverance of these people that we know the Acadia of today: a dynamic community with a rich identity and culture that continues to thrive in an array of artistic, cultural, business and sporting fields.

Today, Acadians are recognized for their valuable, numerous and diverse contributions to Canadian society for over 400 years. Let us remember the great suffering that they endured, honour their resilience, and celebrate the vitality of their culture and heritage.

