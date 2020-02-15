Statement by Minister Guilbeault on the 55th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada

February 15 is National Flag of Canada Day

OTTAWA, Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Today we celebrate National Flag of Canada Day. On February 15, 1965, Canada's new flag was raised for the very first time as a symbol that unites all Canadians and reflects our common values. This marked the start of a new era for our country, an era that saw Canada distinguish itself through the courage, creativity, openness, passion and compassion of the people who live here.

Today is a perfect opportunity to show our Canadian pride and to celebrate the flag that unites us from coast to coast to coast.

I encourage you to celebrate National Flag of Canada Day by taking the photo challenge. Snap a shot with the flag and post your best photos on social media using the hashtag #CanadianFlag. You can also visit the Canadian Heritage website to learn more about our flag's 55-year history.

On February 15, whether you're here in Canada or abroad, take a moment to post a photo of yourself with the Canadian flag—a source of inspiration and pride for us all!

