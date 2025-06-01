The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Portuguese Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - In June, we are pleased to mark Portuguese Heritage Month, an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the Luso-Canadian community, an integral part of our national fabric.

Portuguese people have made Canada their home since the early 1950s—most of them from the Azores and Madeira—in search of a better life. Armed with their courage and will, they settled on Canadian soil to help create the country we cherish today.

More than 500 years after the first Portuguese explorers set foot in Canada, there are now almost 500,000 people of Portuguese origin living here. Present in all our major cities, they form one of the largest Portuguese diasporas in the world. They also excel in a variety of fields; from education and politics to the arts, finance and community service, members of Luso-Canadian communities are making Canada stronger through their vitality and hard work.

Throughout June, I invite everyone to celebrate the heritage and culture of Luso-Canadians and to mark Portugal Day on June 10. Dia de Portugal, de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas is the perfect time to reflect on what unites us and recognize just how significantly our fellow citizens of Portuguese origin have contributed to our culture and diversity.

Happy Portuguese Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

