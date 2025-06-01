The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Filipino Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of Filipino Heritage Month. This is an opportunity to highlight the achievements and experiences of the third largest Asian community in the country.

The Filipino community in Canada is one of the fastest-growing populations, now representing nearly one million people. This community has played a vital role in helping build a stronger and more vibrant Canada.

Tragically, this year's celebrations are overshadowed by the horrific attack at Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Festival on April 26, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left many others injured. This senseless act of violence has deeply affected not only the Filipino community, but all Canadians.

As we share in your sorrow and loss, we also stand in solidarity and hope. May this month continue to be a symbol of unity, resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

Filipino Canadians have made lasting contributions to this country's vibrant history and continue to shape its future. Members of the community have made their mark in diverse fields including health care, entrepreneurship, the arts, sport, science, finance, social justice and politics. They are integral to our country and have played a key role in building the unified, inclusive society that, today, makes us so proud to be Canadian.

Throughout June, I encourage everyone to learn more about the rich traditions and history of the Filipino-Canadian community. And to those celebrating Philippine independence on June 12, I wish you a joyful 127th anniversary.

Magkakasama tayo – we are in this together!

