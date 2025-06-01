Government of Canada issues statement to mark Italian Heritage Month.

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - In June, we celebrate Italian Heritage Month. People of Italian descent have been in Canada since the 1880s and are an integral part of our society, making it more dynamic.

Our country's first Italian community numbered around 2,000 people at the end of the 19th century. In the 2021 census, more than 1.5 million people claimed Italian origins. Home to one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world, Canada is proud of this community's vibrant, shared culture. For generations, people of Italian descent have enriched Canadian society, thanks in part to the Little Italy neighbourhoods in many major Canadian cities that have helped make our country more diverse and more open to the world.

The contributions made by people of Italian descent don't stop at the gates of these neighbourhoods. They have also made notable impacts in finance, politics, cuisine, music, entrepreneurship, education, science and many other fields.

Italian Heritage Month is a time to recognize the rich culture and traditions of Italian Canadians and to celebrate the spirit of community that brings us together. Let's take this opportunity to come together and learn about the heritage of our neighbours of Italian ancestry!

Happy Italian Heritage Month everyone!

