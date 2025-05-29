On July 1, Canadian culture, identity and pride will shine! Join the celebration!

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - On Canada Day, Canadians from coast to coast to coast will celebrate the best country in the world.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, unveiled the official program for Canada Day 2025. The July 1 festivities will allow us to celebrate our unity and express our national pride, while affirming our sovereignty, our identity and our culture.

Celebrating our Canada, loud and proud

More than ever, this year is the perfect opportunity to wave our flag proudly and show the world what makes us the True North strong and free. Canadians are encouraged to take part in celebrations in their communities across the country and in the heart of Canada's Capital Region.

National noon ceremony

The national noon ceremony will officially kick off the celebrations live from Ottawa's LeBreton Flats Park starting at noon (ET) and will be broadcast on CBC, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC Radio, the CBC News YouTube channel and CBC News streaming channels as well as ICI RDI, ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV. Watch performances by:

Amanda Marshall Rafaëlle Roy Garou Alli Walker Thompson Egbo-Egbo Sonia Benezra (host)

National evening show

In the evening, a sea of red and white will spread across LeBreton Flats Park with a show that will ignite the crowds gathered in the capital and resonate across the country, from 8 to 10 p.m. (ET).

Live from Ottawa, with special segments from Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Vancouver, British Columbia, the following Canadian artists and special guests will take to the stage:

Sarah McLachlan Muzion Cœur de pirate Billie du Page Josh Ross Morgan Grace Tom Cochrane Blue Rodeo (Summerside) Mitsou Alex Wells (Vancouver) Amanda Marshall Dear Rouge (Vancouver) Roch Voisine Crook the Kid (Yellowknife) Randy Bachman Brenda Montana (Yellowknife) Édith Butler Jeff Douglas (special guest) TALK Katherine Levac (special guest) Dumas & Ivan Boivin-Flamand Les Sœurs Bégin (special guests) Fredz Enola Bedard (special guest) Aasiva



Hosted by Isabelle Racicot, the evening show will be broadcast live on CBC, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC Radio, the CBC News YouTube channel and CBC News streaming channels as well as ICI TÉLÉ, ICI TOU.TV and Radio-Canada.ca.

To get into the festive spirit, listen to the official Canada Day playlist and discover the artists who will be taking centre stage on July 1.

The O Canada! Station

In honour of Canada Day, Canadians are invited to record a short video to express what makes them proud to be Canadian. To make their videos, they can visit the O Canada! Station website or go to one of the video booths set up in many of the major VIA Rail stations across the country.

To showcase Canadian pride, some of these videos will be featured on the Canada Day National Evening Show broadcast on CBC and Radio-Canada. Each video submitted will also give eligible contestants the chance to win a trip with VIA Rail Canada.

Experience Canada Day in Canada's Capital Region

Celebrating Canada Day in the heart of Canada's capital is a one-of-a-kind experience. Once again this year, Ottawa and Gatineau will host must-see festivities: shows, activities for the whole family and of course, the spectacular Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks.

Take part in free activities in several key locations: Four official sites, four different atmospheres

LeBreton Flats Park

Interactive activities for all: On the Dance Floor with multiple professional dancers (including Les Sœurs Bégin), outdoor short films, an electrifying performance by DJ Miss Shelton, and much more.

Interactive activities for all: On the Dance Floor with multiple professional dancers (including Les Sœurs Bégin), outdoor short films, an electrifying performance by DJ Miss Shelton, and much more. Parliament Hill

Iconic site featuring Canadian traditions: the Ceremonial Guard Band, bagpipes, demonstrations by the Snowbirds and a live broadcast of the national noon ceremony and evening show on a giant screen.

Iconic site featuring Canadian traditions: the Ceremonial Guard Band, bagpipes, demonstrations by the Snowbirds and a live broadcast of the national noon ceremony and evening show on a giant screen. Supreme Court of Canada (NEW)

A new family-friendly space with a host of activities, including yoga and drumming workshops, as well as live broadcasts of both national celebrations.

A new family-friendly space with a host of activities, including yoga and drumming workshops, as well as live broadcasts of both national celebrations. Old Hull

A festive atmosphere with family activities during the day and captivating evening performances by famous artists.

Visit the Canada Day website to discover all the activities.

Quotes

"This year, more than ever, Canada will shine with its shared energy, diversity and the spirit of unity that connects us from coast to coast to coast. Whether you are here at home or abroad, July 1 is a time to come together, enjoy great music, share our stories and reflect on what makes us unique. As a country, we form a vibrant mosaic and we become stronger when we honour the ties that bind us and celebrate together. This Canada Day, I invite you to join the festivities so that we can raise our voices, wave our flags and, together, show the world what it means to be proudly Canadian."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Our partnership with Canadian Heritage is built on shared values: celebrating our culture, embracing our diversity, and bringing people together from coast to coast. At VIA Rail, we believe the train is more than a mode of transport; it's a link between people, regions and the stories that unite us. With O Canada! Station, we're proud to help create a space where those stories can be shared and celebrated across the country."

—Jonathan Goldbloom, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, VIA Rail Canada

Quick Facts

July 1, 2025, marks the 158th anniversary of Confederation.

From May 29 to July 2, each eligible video recorded at an O Canada! station or online will be entered for a chance to win one of two unforgettable trips on VIA Rail, valued at up to $15,000 each.

Canadians across the country will be able to watch the broadcast of the national noon ceremony and evening show on the CBC and Radio-Canada platforms.

The Supreme Court is celebrating its 150th anniversary and has been made an official site for the 2025 festivities. To mark the occasion, people are invited to visit the country's highest court free of charge.

In 2025, Canada Day takes on a special meaning as we celebrate 60 years of our national flag. Throughout the festivities, we'll be honouring this important symbol of our pride and unity.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer for the Canada Day celebrations held in Ottawa and Gatineau should register by June 17.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank all of the Canada Day 2025 sponsors: Tim Hortons, Giant Tiger, VIA Rail Canada, the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club, GoodLife Fitness, BeaverTails and Haribo.

