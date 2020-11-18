Statement by Minister Garneau on Federal Aviation Administration's certification of changes to the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

"Our government remains committed to keeping Canadians, the travelling public, and the transportation system safe and secure.

"We acknowledge that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released an Airworthiness Directive for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Through this directive, the FAA is mandating its approved changes made to the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and confirms it can return to service in U.S. airspace.

"Transport Canada has worked extensively with the FAA and other key certifying authorities, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC), as well as the three Canadian operators of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and their pilot unions throughout the validation process of the aircraft to address all factors necessary toward a safe return to service of the aircraft.

"Transport Canada safety experts continue their independent validation process to determine whether to approve the proposed changes to the aircraft. We expect this process to conclude very soon. However, there will be differences between what the FAA has approved today, and what Canada will require for its operators. These differences will include additional procedures on the flight deck and pre-flight, as well as differences in training.

"The commercial flight restrictions for the operation of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Canadian airspace remain in effect and will not be lifted until the department is fully satisfied that all its safety concerns have been addressed, and that enhanced flight crew procedures and training are in place in Canada."

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Amy Butcher, Director of Communications and Parliamentary Affairs, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

