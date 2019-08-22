Statement by Minister Duncan Congratulating Team Canada and Its Flag-Bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, wishes good luck to the athletes representing Canada at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games and congratulates Stephanie Chan on being named Canada's flag-bearer for the opening ceremony

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - With the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games about to begin, I would like to wish all the best to the Canadian team and all of its 151 athletes and 36 coaches! I also extend my congratulations to Stephanie Chan, a para table tennis athlete from Vancouver, who was named Canada's flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the Games.

Being chosen as flag-bearer is one of the greatest honours for an athlete. On August 23, Stephanie will lead our country's contingent into Estadio Nacional del Perú carrying the Canadian flag, marking the beginning of an unforgettable journey.

On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, I commend our Canadian athletes on their outstanding dedication to sport and excellence. Our athletes serve as outstanding role models and are enormous sources of inspiration for Canadians of all ages and abilities.

