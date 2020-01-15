Statement by Minister Chagger on Thai Pongal

Today, Tamils in Canada and around the world celebrate Thai Pongal

OTTAWA, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Tamil people in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Thai Pongal. Traditionally, it is a time to give thanks for a bountiful harvest season and gather with family and friends to cook and share Pongal, a sweet dish made with rice and milk.

Celebrated during Tamil Heritage Month, Thai Pongal is an ideal opportunity to highlight the inspiring contributions of Tamil Canadians to Canada's economic, social and political landscape. The Tamil-Canadian community is a shining example of how we can all benefit from our country's rich diversity.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish everyone celebrating Thai Pongal a wonderful festival with their loved ones. Iniya Pongal Nalvazhthukkal!

