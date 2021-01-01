January is Tamil Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today marks the start of Tamil Heritage Month. It is a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions Canadians of Tamil descent have made to Canada, as well as their extraordinary language and culture.

Canada is the proud home of one of the world's largest Tamil diasporas. Tamil Canadians have enriched, and continue to enrich, our national fabric through their many achievements in business, politics, and sports, to name a few areas. This month provides us an opportunity to show our appreciation for their invaluable contributions in building an even stronger and consciously more inclusive Canada.

During Tamil Heritage Month, I encourage Canadians across the country to learn more about this vibrant community. In these trying times, let's also draw inspiration from the strength and resilience of the Tamil community and continue to develop a better understanding and respect for diversity and inclusion from coast to coast to coast.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I wish you all a happy Tamil Heritage Month. Keep well and safe.



SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Danielle Keenan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, 819-934-1132

