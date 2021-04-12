Tonight, Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - This evening, at sunset, Muslims across Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, spiritual reflection, and prayer.

During this time, Muslim communities will fast from sunrise to sunset and end the day with a shared family meal known as iftar. For a second time, many Ramadan observances will take place virtually and in accordance with local public health guidelines. Yet, this sacred month will remain a meaningful opportunity to show compassion and generosity, especially as we remain vigilant in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, the values at the heart of Islam – compassion, gratitude, and generosity – resonate more than ever as Muslim communities from coast to coast to coast are making personal sacrifices to help in our efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Let's all take the time to recognize their many contributions in building a safer, stronger, and consciously more inclusive Canada.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I invite everyone to take the opportunity that Ramadan provides to celebrate all that makes Canada unique and to remember our collective responsibility to fight Islamophobia and discrimination in all their forms. I extend my best wishes to all observing Ramadan. Keep well and safe. Ramadan Mubarak!

