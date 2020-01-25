Statement by Minister Chagger on Lunar New Year

This week, many Canadians are celebrating Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Rat

OTTAWA, Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Many Canadians across the country will gather with family and friends to celebrate Lunar New Year. They will welcome the arrival of the Year of the Rat, which symbolizes prosperity, intelligence and energy.

Lunar New Year—also known as Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival, Tết in Vietnam, and Seollal in Korea—falls on the first day of the first month of the lunar calendar. This traditional holiday, one of the most important for Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese communities, as well as members of many other East Asian communities, is a time to reflect on the past year. It is also a time to celebrate the coming year with festive activities and celebrations.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I extend my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Lunar New Year and I hope the Year of the Rat will be a year of prosperity, health and happiness for all.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

