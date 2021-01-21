Today, Canadians pay tribute to Lincoln Alexander, a leading figure in the struggle for racial equality in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - On Lincoln Alexander Day, we pay tribute to Canada's first Black Member of Parliament, Cabinet minister, and Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario.

The Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander, born to immigrant parents in Toronto in 1922, was a trailblazer who championed racial equality and justice. His lifetime of hard work, integrity, and commitment to human rights was instrumental in breaking down barriers, changing attitudes, and helping shape the diverse and inclusive Canada we know today.

In recognition of Lincoln Alexander's long record of distinguished public service, Parliament designated January 21, his birthdate, as Lincoln Alexander Day. This day is an opportunity to learn more about the significant role that Black Canadians have made and continue to make in shaping Canada, as well as to celebrate their tremendous contributions as we approach the 25th celebration of Black History Month.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to honour the remarkable achievements of Mr. Alexander. May his legacy continue to inspire us to build an even better and consciously more inclusive country.



