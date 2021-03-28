Today, many Canadians celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours.

OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi. Also known as the Festival of Colours, this important festival marks the arrival of spring.

Holi is a time of reflection, optimism, and hope for the coming year—a time to celebrate the hope that the renewal of the seasons brings. Traditionally, bonfires light up this festival as people sing, dance, share food, and sprinkle each other with bright colours. As we continue our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will take place in accordance with local public health guidelines, yet I have no doubt that they will be just as colourful and vibrant.

With its message of peace and friendship, Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals in South Asia and in many countries around the world. Let us take time to recognize and celebrate the important contributions of Hindu communities in Canada to all aspects of society.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish everyone celebrating Holi a very joyous festival. Keep well and safe. Holi Hai!

