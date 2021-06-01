In June, Canadians celebrate Filipino Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Filipino Heritage Month, an opportunity to highlight the invaluable contributions that Canadians of Filipino descent have made to the social, economic and cultural fabric of Canada.

Canada is home to nearly one million people of Filipino descent, one of the fastest growing communities in the country. This month and beyond, let us recognize communities of Filipino descent and celebrate the important role they have played and continue to play in creating an open, diverse, and consciously more inclusive society.

As we continue our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, let us both acknowledge and appreciate the contributions made by Filipino communities across the country in many essential roles. Your hard work and resilience are noticed and appreciated.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, I invite everyone from coast to coast to coast to learn more about the culture and traditions of the Filipino community in Canada. Keep well and safe. Mabuhay!

