June 27 is Canadian Multiculturalism Day - let's celebrate and reflect upon the wealth of diversity that enriches our society!

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Multiculturalism Day was first celebrated on June 27, 2003. Multiculturalism Day was designated as an opportunity to reflect on both the contributions of Canada's numerous cultural communities and the values that we all share: freedom, democracy, individual rights, and the rule of law.

Our diversity has shaped our society and our way of life. People from around the world have come to Canada, hopeful of having the same opportunities and experiences as all Canadians, and with a common goal to achieve an inclusive, supportive, and diverse society in which everyone can thrive.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen many Canadians' lived experiences with racism come to light. These events have reminded us that our country is not immune to the realities of systemic racism, inequality, and racial injustice. This day reminds us that a multicultural society is always a work in progress. It demands our effort, our attention, and our commitment. If we truly desire an inclusive Canada, each of us must speak up in solidarity with our fellow citizens, who continue to live with racism and discrimination.

Let's continue to work hard at becoming a nation that values the richness and contributions of all members of our society. In Canada, diversity is our strength, and Multiculturalism Day is an opportunity to appreciate that we are strong not in spite of our differences, but because of them. In order to achieve a Canada where diversity is celebrated and respected in all its forms, we need you.

This year, cities and community groups from coast to coast to coast have tapped deep into their creativity to present a wide range of virtual celebrations so we can be together apart on this special day.

I wish all Canadians a happy Multiculturalism Day.

