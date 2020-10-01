October 1 marks the beginning of Canadian Islamic History Month

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today is the beginning of Canadian Islamic History Month, and this year's theme, Resilience and Achievements of Black Muslims, provides us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the significant ways the Black Muslim communities and Muslim Canadians have helped make Canada stronger and more resilient.

Today and everyday, I stand with Muslim communities, and indeed all Canadians, to denounce the hatred that fuels Islamophobia. In keeping with this year's theme, we all should also acknowledge the ways that anti-Black racism compounds other forms of oppression, including Islamophobia.

More than ever, we must all do our part to create a safer, compassionate, and more consciously inclusive Canada. One way is by learning about Muslim communities and sharing truth across our country and by tackling the misinformation that far too often leads to discrimination.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I wish you a happy Canadian Islamic History Month. Keep well and stay safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Danielle Keenan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, 819-934-1132, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

