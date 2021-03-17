Today we celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Canada and around in the world

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, in Canada and around the world, we mark St. Patrick's Day, one of the most popular Irish traditions. While typically celebrated with parades, traditional music, and dancing, this year many of the celebrations will once again be virtual or in accordance with public health guidelines. Despite this, I know that communities from coast to coast to coast will embrace their Irish roots that help shape the rich cultural diversity found in Canada.

The influence and contributions of Canadians of Irish descent are undeniable and Canadians rightly value and celebrate the Irish identity. Today, Canadians of Irish descent make up close to 14 percent of our population and contribute to making Canada a strong, vibrant, and consciously more inclusive country.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to join Irish communities across the country in celebrating and learning more about the rich history of Canadians of Irish descent. Happy St. Patrick's Day! Keep well and safe.

