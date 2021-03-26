Statement by Minister Chagger for Passover, or Pesach

Tomorrow, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the start of Passover.

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Tomorrow at sundown, members of Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will mark the start of Passover. Celebrated over eight days, Passover also known as Chag HaAviv (the Holiday of Spring), commemorates the Exodus, the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt.

Traditionally, families and friends gather around the Seder table to share a meal and read from the Haggadah. This year, as we continue our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will be different, with many families unable to celebrate together in person. Despite this, I know that Jewish communities from coast to coast to coast will continue to commemorate the story of the Exodus by gathering with their friends and relatives virtually. As families across Canada and the world prepare for Passover, let its story remind us of the power of courage, resilience, and perseverance, which is more relevant today than ever.

Passover is also a time to remember our collective responsibility to continue our efforts to combat antisemitism and all forms of prejudice, hate, and discrimination to build a consciously more inclusive society for all.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I extend my best wishes to all celebrating Passover. Keep well and safe. Chag Pesach Sameach! חג פסח שמח!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

