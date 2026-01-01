The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Tamil Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"As Tamil Heritage Month begins today, I join all Canadians in wishing a wonderful month to Tamil communities across the country.

Home to one of the largest Tamil diasporas outside Asia, Canada has been a welcoming destination since 1983 for communities fleeing violence and instability. Through their resilience, determination, and commitment, Canadians of Tamil origin have helped build vibrant communities and strengthen our country's cultural mosaic.

The contributions of the Tamil diaspora are felt in all areas: the arts, education, entrepreneurship, science, and beyond. Carried by one of the oldest languages still spoken today, Tamil heritage is a living legacy, rich in knowledge, traditions, and creativity, which continues to enrich our national heritage and shape our collective future.

As we celebrate this richness, we recognize that racism and discrimination remain a reality for too many racialized people in Canada. Our government is committed to building a society where everyone can live, express themselves, and celebrate their culture in safety. That is why the Government of Canada launched Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028 in 2024 and developed the first-ever Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate to fight racism, celebrate our diversity, and give communities the resources they need to prevent and stand against hate and intolerance.

Throughout January, I invite all Canadians to discover the diversity and vitality of Tamil communities and their cultures across the country. I also wish a happy Thai Pongal, celebrated in mid-January, to all people of Tamil origin here in Canada and around the world.

Happy Tamil Heritage Month!"

