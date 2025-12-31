OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - "Tonight, Canadians will gather with loved ones to celebrate the start of the New Year.

This is a time for families and friends across the country to come together and to welcome the year ahead. On New Year's Eve, we pause to reflect on the moments over the year that brought us joy, and the people in our lives who made them special.

Although this year has brought more than its share of challenges to our country, we have also been reminded that we are fortunate to be part of one extraordinary, generous, and caring nation.

We are strongest when we are united, when we look out for each other, and when we take care of each other. That is what makes Canada strong.

As this year comes to a close, we resolve to carry that same spirit and those same values into 2026.

Happy New Year, Canada."

