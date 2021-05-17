On May 17, people in Canada and worldwide stand up against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia during #IDAHOTB

GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), we recognize the courage and resilience of LGBTQ2 activists of the past and present who have fought for equity and against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

This year's theme for IDAHOTB in Canada is "For some, showing their colours isn't a choice." For us, it is a call to stand up for LGBTQ2 rights, and say "no more" to hate, discrimination, and violence.

On this day, we recognize and show appreciation to the LGBTQ2 community organizations—including Fondation Emergence, founders of the first day against homophobia in 2003—that continually raise awareness and provide services and support to LGBTQ2 communities.

Here in Canada, it is also important to remember the historic injustices suffered by those affected by the LGBT Purge—the systematic harassment, surveillance, and dismissal of federal sexually and gender diverse employees, from the 1950s to the 1990s.

Today, on behalf of the Purge survivors, the LGBT Purge Fund released a series of recommendations on how to respect, build, and strengthen LGBTQ2 diversity and inclusion in federal workplaces. We look forward to reviewing the recommendations and working together to create an even more diverse, inclusive, and safe workplace for all.

Homophobia, transphobia, transmisogyny, biphobia, and all forms of violence and racism have no place in Canada, or around the world. Our government is committed to improving equity for LGBTQ2 communities through the promotion of human rights and the development of inclusive federal policies, programs, and laws.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I am committed to continue building a Canada and world where LGBTQ2 people can exist without fear of discrimination or violence—one where they are respected and feel free to be their true, authentic selves.

Join the conversation by using the hashtags #FreeToBeMe and #IDAHOTB. Keep well and safe.

