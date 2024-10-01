Statement by Minister Anandasangaree on Mi'kmaq Treaty Day

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Gary Anandasangaree, issued the following statement today:

"Today, we celebrate Mi'kmaq Treaty Day, recognizing and celebrating the historic Peace and Friendship Treaties. These Treaties are solemn Nation-to-Nation agreements to forge peaceful and meaningful relationships between the Mi'kmaq, and the Crown. As we continue to strengthen and rebuild our relationships based on mutual respect and cooperation, the spirit of the Peace and Friendship Treaties acts as a guidepost for partnership building between the Government of Canada and these Nation.

October 1 also marks the beginning of Mi'kmaq History Month, promoting public awareness of Mi'kmaw culture and heritage. We encourage everyone living in Canada to take the time today to recognize that we are all Treaty people. When we all acknowledge our Treaty relationship, we advance further along the road of reconciliation together."

