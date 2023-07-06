LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued today this statement to mark the tenth anniversary of the Lac-Mégantic tragedy:

"The Lac-Mégantic tragedy took place ten years ago, and I remember it like it was yesterday. The gripping images of the worst rail accident in Canadian history that took the lives of 47 people still terrify us. We will never forget what happened on the night of July 6, 2013.

Today is a solemn day, a day of reflection and a day of mourning. For many, the memories of that night and the days that followed, as well as today's ceremony, will reopen a wound that will never fully heal.

No community, no family should have to endure what Lac-Mégantic did, and I can't imagine what the citizens of the municipality and surrounding area had to go through. I speak from the heart when I say that Lac-Mégantic is a town full of brave and resilient people who have persevered under unimaginable circumstances. They have shown us hope and the better side of our humanity. That is why in return, I want to convey to you, that we are with you, and will always be with you, in remembrance, in mourning, and in the promise of a better future.

This means honoring those we have lost and those who remain and mourn, ensuring that such a tragedy can never happen again. I assure you that we are continuing our efforts to strengthen rail safety across Canada so that such an event never happens again, and we are determined to get the train out of downtown Lac-Mégantic. Rail safety remains one of my top priorities.

Together, let us honor the memory of those who left us ten years ago. We can never forget, and we must never let ourselves forget."

