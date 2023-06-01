OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued this statement on the departure of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority's (VFPA) Chief Executive Officer:

"The Port of Vancouver is Canada's most important trade gateway. I would like to thank Mr. Robin Silvester for 14 years of dedication, service and hard work. He was instrumental in the expansion of the port and keeping our supply chain going.

"His leadership was critical in keeping the gateway operational through challenges like COVID-19 and critical climate impact events.

"I'd also like to recognize his commitments to sustainability and responsible growth. I wish Mr. Silvester the best of luck in his future endeavours."

