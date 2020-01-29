Statement by Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC, in response to the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel's Final Report

From: Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

OTTAWA and GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel presented its final recommendations to government in a report titled Canada's communications future: Time to act. The CRTC would like to recognize the panel, as well as the secretariat, for their efforts in carrying out a mandate of this magnitude. The comprehensive and robust report touches on a number of areas that are critical to our mandate and we are studying the report with great interest. At first glance, it is clear that the panel recognizes that fundamental changes need to occur to fully enable the CRTC to act in the public interest. We look forward to future legislative changes to effectively fulfill our mandate in this new environment.

Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

For further information: Media Relations, (819) 997-9403; General Inquiries, (819) 997-0313, Toll-free 1 (877) 249-CRTC (2782), TTY (819) 994-0423, Ask a question or make a complaint (https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/contact/#complaint)

Related Links

http://www.crtc.gc.ca

