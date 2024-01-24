OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is pleased to announce that Her Excellency Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic, and Mr. Juraj Rizman, will undertake a State visit to Canada from January 29 to February 1, 2024.

Officials and business representatives from 28 companies working on sustainable energy and digital technologies will also be part of the Slovak delegation.

While in Canada, President Čaputová and Mr. Rizman will take part in engagements in both Ottawa and Toronto to reinforce the strong ties between Canada and the Slovak Republic. The visit will focus on defending the rules-based international order, supporting sustainable energy models, addressing climate concerns, increasing the resilience of our democracies, such as the rule of law, as well as women's empowerment and a safer digital world.

State visits strengthen international partnerships, move shared interests forward and support Canada's larger diplomatic objectives.

A detailed itinerary of events and activities in which the Governor General and the President are scheduled to participate will be published at a later date.

