STAR BLANKET CREE NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - A new state-of-the-art water treatment plant is providing clean drinking water to all homes and supporting Star Blanket Cree Nation in living without a drinking water advisory for the first time in over 17 years. The community's dedication and commitment to providing clean, safe drinking water has helped them to lift the boil water advisory that had been in effect since 2007 for the 300 residents living on reserve.

Star Blanket Cree Nation Chief Michael Starr met with Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Elders, and community members, to acknowledge the milestone of lifting the long-term drinking water advisory. The advisory on the Star Blanket Public Water System affected 82 homes and community buildings, including the healthcare facility, Early Learning Centre, and band office.

Along with the significant accomplishment of building a new water treatment plant, the Chief and Council also implemented a Water Treatment Plant Operations strategy to address operational challenges. The Circuit Rider Training Program and local Environmental Public Health Officer continue to support the community and water operators, who play a vital role in keeping the water clean and safe to use.

"The completion and opening of our new water treatment plant brings great pride as we announce the lifting of the boil water advisory. Water is essential to all Life. This memorable moment in our history aligns with our traditions and beliefs. We honour the Water and what it represents to our community. We can now use the water feeling comfort knowing the water is clean and safe to consume."

Chief Michael Starr

Star Blanket Cree Nation

"For too long, the people of Star Blanket Cree Nation couldn't trust the water coming out of their taps. This time is over. Thanks to the dedication of Star Blanket Cree Nation, community members now have reliable access to safe drinking water for generations to come. Their work is moving us further on the path to reconciliation. There are now 70% fewer long-term drinking water advisories in First Nation communities across Canada than in 2015. And there is a plan in place to address all the remaining ones."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Star Blanket Cree Nation is home to approximately 300 residents and is located nearly 90 km northeast of Regina, Saskatchewan .

. A community event was held on July 4, 2024 , to celebrate the grand opening of the new $10.5 million facility that uses biological filtration and membrane treatment to clean the source water.

, to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility that uses biological filtration and membrane treatment to clean the source water. The project also included drilling a new raw water well, construction of a raw water line, rehabilitation of an existing raw water well and flushing of the water distribution system.

As of July 25, 2024 , there are five active, long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserve in Saskatchewan and 31 active, long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserve in Canada .

, there are five active, long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserve in and 31 active, long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserve in . The efforts of First Nations across Canada , with support from Indigenous Services Canada, have supported the lifting of 145 of the long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserve since 2015. We are now down to the last 29 communities with active, long-term advisories. Among these, 13 communities have the infrastructure capable of providing clean drinking water.

, with support from Indigenous Services Canada, have supported the lifting of 145 of the long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserve since 2015. We are now down to the last 29 communities with active, long-term advisories. Among these, 13 communities have the infrastructure capable of providing clean drinking water. The Circuit Rider Training Program (CRTP) is a capacity-building program that provides training and mentoring services to operators of First Nations' drinking water and wastewater systems (water operators).

