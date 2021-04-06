Staples Canada will provide flexible paid leave for its employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations to help support health and safety efforts

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Staples Canada will provide up to three hours of paid leave for its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available in their local jurisdiction. To help its employees make an informed decision for their health, Staples Canada will also provide educational resources and information sessions with a medical professional about the vaccine.

"As one of Canada's largest national retailers, we recognize the important role we play in the lives of our employees, customers and the communities we serve," said Wanda Walkden, Chief Human Resources and Talent Officer, Staples Canada. "We want to make sure that our employees have access to the information they need to make an informed decision, as vaccination efforts across Canada continue to increase. Supporting employee health and safety is a responsibility we take seriously and providing our employees with paid time off to receive the vaccine, if they wish to, is a part of that commitment."

Staples Canada's approach is to ensure their employees have all of the resources they need to make an informed decision for both themselves and their families. In addition to a virtual information session with its corporate healthcare and telemedicine partners, Staples Canada employees and their eligible dependents have access to one-on-one virtual healthcare, an Employee Assistance Program, and other resources to help them make informed, healthy decisions. Throughout the pandemic, Staples Canada has also provided its employees with paid sick time.

ShopSafe™ in-store health and safety program

To maintain a safe working environment for its employees and shopping environment for its customers, Staples Canada store locations continue to observe its ShopSafe™ Program. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection and fogging, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit and its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. As The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada is committed to small businesses and consumers through thousands of new products from the best brands, an expanded service offering at Solutionshop, and informative content through its blog and Spotlight Speaker Series. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

