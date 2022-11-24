Biggest sale of the season includes incredible holiday deals on top technology, gaming and creativity and learning products

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has revealed its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022. Its biggest sale of the year, Staples will offer incredible savings on hundreds of items. Customers can shop early online at staples.ca starting November 24 at 6 p.m. EST with free shipping on all orders over $35, and stores will open early November 25 at 8 a.m. local time (visit stores.staples.ca for local hours).

"This year, we're seeing Canadians shopping earlier than ever to hunt for their holiday must-haves and find the best prices ahead of the holiday rush," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "With this in mind, we're proud to offer incredible holiday deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the top technology brands, gaming products, travel essentials, as well as creativity and learning picks."

Top 10 Black Friday Deals

Valid online as of November 24 at 6 p.m. EST and in-store as November 25 at 8 a.m. EST, while quantities last.

Top 10 Cyber Monday Deals

Valid online as of November 28 at 12:00 a.m. EST and ends on November 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST., while quantities last.

Top Source for Tech Gifts

Staples is also offering Black Friday pricing all season for gifting essentials and technology and incredible holiday deals throughout the month of December. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals started November 1 – with guaranteed low prices on tech, gifts and hybrid work essentials throughout the month so you can shop early for everyone on your list, including yourself. Need to make a big purchase? Don't sweat it: Staples' Credit Solutions offers payment plans where you don't have to pay until 2024.

Shop Early Bonus

Be one of the first 20 customers in-store on November 25 and receive a $25 Staples Gift Card with your purchase. Available 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Next-Day Delivery

Customers can shop in-store or on staples.ca, with free next-day delivery on all orders over $35. Same-day delivery is also available through Instacart, a program that recently became available to Bureau en Gros customers in Quebec, as well as free two-hour in-store or curbside pickup.

Extended Holiday Return Policy

Staples Canada has also extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2022, can be refunded or exchanged until January 15, 2023 or 14 to 30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer).

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville, Ottawa and Calgary under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

