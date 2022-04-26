Staples Canada reports on diversion efforts, sparking solutions for a greener future

"Earth Month gives us an opportunity not only to reflect on our progress, but to celebrate our achievements and set our sights on the future," said David Boone, CEO at Staples Canada. "We have been planet-passionate for over 20 years, providing solutions for a greener future and supporting the communities we live and work in to make sustainable choices through our partnerships, programs and products."

Staples is the number one supporter of Bullfrog Energy in the retail space in Canada. All Staples Studio co-working spaces, Print Hubs, Solutionshop locations, as well as Staples Professional's HQ and E-commerce platform in Canada are 100 per cent powered by Bullfrog Energy, coming exclusively from wind and hydro facilities that have been certified as low impact by Environment Canada under its EcoLogo program. In 2021, Staples' Corktown Store became the first to be 100 per cent Bullfrog Powered.

Supporting Canadians with safe disposal

Staples is committed to recycling and diverting materials from the waste stream. Through its programs, more than 20.5 million kilograms of e-waste, 25 million ink and toner cartridges, and more than 1 million kilograms of household batteries have been safely recycled to date. Staples' 300+ store locations across Canada have several free recycling solutions available for customers, including:

Cardboard Recycling Program: This year, Staples is re-launching its corrugated cardboard collection and recycling program through its delivery fleet in 2022.

Battery Recycling Program: Staples partners with Call2Recycle to collect used batteries (rechargeable and alkaline) from all store locations and its Home Office for recycling.

Electronics Recycling: Through Staples' partnership with eCycle Solutions, end-of-life electronics including cell phones, computers, peripherals and more can be submitted at almost all Staples retail locations (excluding stores in Calgary, Alberta). Staples is an authorized e-waste provider site through the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) nationally.

Writing Instruments: In 2012, Staples launched a writing instrument recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle. Customers can drop off used writing instruments, such as pens, pencils, markers and highlighters at local stores, which are then shipped to TerraCycle for recycling.

Shredding: Though Staples' partnership with Iron Mountain customers can access safe and cost-effective secure shredding services. All shredded materials are then recycled to minimize waste and pollution.

Ink Recycling Programs: Every year 300 million ink cartridges end up in North American landfills. Staples Canada encourages schools across the country to participate in its School Ink Recycling Program by signing up to receive a free ink cartridge collection bin. All retail locations and Staples delivery drivers also collect ink/toner cartridges from consumers to be recycled.

Greener product picks

Staples Canada carries a broad mix of environmentally responsible products and actively works with like-minded vendors to increase its assortment of eco-responsible goods. Some top selects include:

More information on sustainability goals, waste diversion and recycling programs, along with a number of informative environment resources can be found on Staples Canada's sustainability hub at staples.ca/environment.

