Built around the needs of today's customer, the new brand platform highlights the Staples experience with curated products, services and EASY solutions

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Staples Canada announces the return of its iconic That Was Easy campaign with the launch of a reimagined brand platform designed to help Canadians crush their to-do lists and get back to what matters most. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original campaign and iconic EASY button, this new brand platform goes beyond a nostalgic symbol – it highlights how the brand has evolved over the past two decades.

Crush Your To-Do List | That Was Easy | Staples Canada

Informed by shifting customer needs, this evolution spans Staples' entire enterprise, across both B2C and B2B operations, and reaffirms its brand promise: to simplify the working and learning experience through curated products, seamless service, and expert support — making life easier for all Canadians.

"For 20 years, the EASY button has symbolized Staples' commitment to simplifying the working and learning experience for our customers," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "Today, we're not just reviving a nostalgic part of our brand – we're redefining EASY. This evolution represents our dedication to curating the right products, creating easy and enjoyable customer experiences, and leveraging our expertise to help Canadians efficiently tackle their to-do lists and get back to what matters most – living."

The new EASY, made for today's consumer

The meaning of EASY has evolved over the past 20 years, with advancements in technology and accessibility transforming how Canadians work and learn. Staples' new brand platform reflects how Staples is meeting today's customers' needs through:

Curated product selection : Thoughtfully selected offerings across key categories including tech, kids, travel, and services.

: Thoughtfully selected offerings across key categories including tech, kids, travel, and services. Enhanced customer experience : Seamless shopping experiences both in-store and online.

: Seamless shopping experiences both in-store and online. Expert guidance, EASY solutions : Staples associates are at the heart of the EASY experience; knowledgeable, friendly and ready with tailored solutions to help customers make confident decisions.

: associates are at the heart of the EASY experience; knowledgeable, friendly and ready with tailored solutions to help customers make confident decisions. Human-centered approach : Relating to customers' everyday challenges with authenticity.

: Relating to customers' everyday challenges with authenticity. Building confidence: Empowering customers to tackle their to-do lists efficiently.

"We understand that our customers' lives are busier than ever. Whether you're a parent, educator, business owner, remote worker, or a student looking for the latest tech, Staples is committed to making your working and learning experience easier, more seamless, and more supportive than ever before," added Huckle.

Creative spot: crush your to-do list with Staples' EASY solutions

The campaign's TV spot highlights the diverse needs of today's consumers – from parents gearing up for back-to-school, to remote workers setting up home offices, to business owners streamlining operations – and demonstrates how Staples makes these experiences EASY.

At the heart of the creative campaign is the "Staples Family," who will be featured in all campaign elements throughout the year. The authentic portrayal of everyday Canadians navigating their busy lives showcases how Staples helps them crush their to-do lists so they can get back to enjoying life's most important moments.

As part of its continued brand evolution, Staples has introduced a multitude of new products and services to support customers in managing their to-do lists to achieve their goals. These include the expansion of Staples Kids Learn and Play, a partnership to accept Amazon returns, a Print Connect platform to help simplify printing for businesses, and an Apple for Education program to help educational institutions access technology products.

For more information on Staples Canada, visit our website at staples.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences that simplify the way Canadians work and learn — through curated product offerings, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless service. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada. We are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Media information: Staples Canada: Kristen Scollard, 416-818-7701, [email protected]; Golin for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]