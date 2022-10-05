National initiative recognizing teachers going above and beyond launches second competition today

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today is World Teachers' Day, where we acknowledge the vital role teachers play in providing inclusive, quality education and improving the lives of children. As a partner to teachers and educators, Staples Canada is announcing the winners of the We Love Teachers contest launched in May: a campaign to recognize teachers going above and beyond. The contest launches its second iteration with Fall nominations opening today.

Staples Canada recognizes World Teachers’ Day by announcing We Love Teachers contest winners (CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC)

"At Staples Canada, we recognize that teachers play an essential part in children's lives and are the cornerstone of success when it comes to education. We want to shed light on their impact," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "The We Love Teachers contest is our way to celebrate their efforts and recognize educators who are making a difference in communities to inspire and nurture education across Canada."

Spring We Love Teachers winners announced

In Spring 2022, parents, students and fellow educators across Canada were encouraged to nominate a teacher in their community making an impact for the first We Love Teachers contest. Staples received an incredible response with more than 360 heartfelt nominations; nominees were shortlisted based on select judging criteria, narrowing the list down to eight top finalists, including:

Jess Bailey , Ottawa, ON : Recognized for inspiring young learners, creating a safe space for all and delivering lively, fun and community-inspired education to boost confidence, independence and academic success amongst students.

Recognized for inspiring young learners, creating a safe space for all and delivering lively, fun and community-inspired education to boost confidence, independence and academic success amongst students. Harjit Chauhan , Maple Ridge, BC : Instills pride and courageousness within the classroom to speak about cultural diversity, seeking out authentic resources to nurture crucial conversations on equity and diversity among students, fellow educators and community members.

Chauhan Instills pride and courageousness within the classroom to speak about cultural diversity, seeking out authentic resources to nurture crucial conversations on equity and diversity among students, fellow educators and community members. Brian Joseph Elson Skinner , Wainwright, AB : A pillar in the educational community, involved at every corner of the school system, bringing smiles to students and staff through genuine passion and commitment to teaching.

A pillar in the educational community, involved at every corner of the school system, bringing smiles to students and staff through genuine passion and commitment to teaching. Jeff Baty , Elie, MB : Inspires students to pursue their passions and seek post-secondary education by creating an exciting, open and nurturing class environment where students feel they can truly prosper.

Inspires students to pursue their passions and seek post-secondary education by creating an exciting, open and nurturing class environment where students feel they can truly prosper. Peter Millett , West Northfield, NS : Recognized for progressive teaching styles that enrich students' learning, advocating for student success and uplifting school morale.

: Recognized for progressive teaching styles that enrich students' learning, advocating for student success and uplifting school morale. Ling Chiu , Toronto, ON : A special education teacher serving the most vulnerable students with the highest degree of support and commitment to success and wellbeing, creating out-of-the-box experiences to foster inclusivity and engagement.

A special education teacher serving the most vulnerable students with the highest degree of support and commitment to success and wellbeing, creating out-of-the-box experiences to foster inclusivity and engagement. Melanie Desgagne , Gatineau , QC: Recognized for innovative teaching methods and true reliability even outside school hours, teaching students the value of motivation when it comes to educational success.

Recognized for innovative teaching methods and true reliability even outside school hours, teaching students the value of motivation when it comes to educational success. Sonia Goronovski, Tottenham, ON : Celebrated for her fascination and enthusiasm when it comes to teaching the youngest learners they can make a difference in the world.

Class is back in session – so is We Love Teachers!

World Teachers' Day marks the launch of the second We Love Teachers contest accepting nominations now until November 15. Eight teachers from across Canada will be selected for a chance to win a $1,000 Staples gift card for their classroom or to upgrade any technology and $250 cash for self-care. Their nominators also win a $100 Staples gift card. To submit a nomination or learn more about the We Love Teachers contest, visit staples.ca/weloveteachers. Anyone who nominates a teacher will automatically be entered into a weekly prize draw to win a $50 Staples gift card.

Teacher Membership Program

One of the ways Staples Canada supports and recognizes teachers is the Teacher Membership Program, offering educators exclusive perks, competitive pricing on supplies and dedicated services. It's free to join and is available to teachers, staff and faculty at all public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities as well as home educators. Visit staples.ca/teachermembership for more information on the Teacher Membership Program or to join. For a limited time and while supplies last, Staples Teacher Membership Program members can collect a free Teacher Appreciation Gift designed by gry mattr at all Staples stores across Canada.

