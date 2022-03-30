Staples Canada partners with gry mattr by Joe Mimran and ergoCentric to bring to market the airCentric 3, Canada’s best ergonomic office chair in its price point.

Built with over a decade of airflow engineering research and innovation at its core, the airCentric 3 is adjustable, stylish and hardworking. ergoCentric seating systems are designed to enhance your well-being while you work and are recommended by 94 per cent of Canadian ergonomists.

The airCentric 3 is available with three seat size options, contributing to a good fit. It offers backrest and lumbar support that mirror the natural curves of the spine, armrests with height, width and swivel adjustment features, and proprietary airflow technology, all to enhance posture and comfort.

"As the number one seller of office chairs in Canada, we know what Canadians are looking for when it comes to solutions for hybrid work," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "More than a supplier of office essentials, we're serious about our role as a source of expertise when it comes to hybrid work solutions. That's why we've partnered with pre-eminent experts in our field to blend form and function, resulting in an exclusive offering that can help Canadians work at their highest potential."

The airCentric 3 is a direct output of Staples Canada's Work From Anywhere Advisory Council: designer and entrepreneur Joe Mimran and ergonomist Rachel Mitchell (both council members) proposed pursuing a partnership with Canadian seating manufacturer ergoCentric following one of the Council's quarterly meetings.

"With so many of us working from anywhere – myself included – we all know the importance of having the right tools to get the job done," said Joe Mimran, President and Creative Director, Joseph Mimran and Associates Inc. and Lead Creative Director, gry mattr. "There's no reason that an ergonomic setup can't be something stylish and inspiring, so we set out to curate an aesthetically pleasing collection of chairs that also help us feel supported and comfortable."

"With over 30 years experience designing, manufacturing and supplying some of Canada's largest employers with ergonomic task seating, we're proud to partner with gry mattr and Staples to make our seating systems accessible to their customers," said Terry Cassaday, Founder and CEO of ergoCentric Inc. "The hybrid model of work will demand people and employers rethink what it means to work healthy at home and this partnership will enable Canadians to work well from anywhere."

The innovative and stylish airCentric 3 is made in Canada and available exclusively at Staples Canada stores and staples.ca for $599.99. The chair is available with three seat size options: small, standard and extra long.

Staples offers ergonomic products at all price points to support in the creation of productive workspaces where Canadians can do their best work. A recent survey commissioned by Staples found that nearly half (45 per cent) of Canadians don't currently have a dedicated home office workspace, suggesting that they might be avoiding what they feel is a significant investment in a proper chair, desk or other key ergonomic selections.

To help Canadians set themselves up for success in their workspaces, Staples has launched a series of videos entitled "Work Well" with advice from ergonomist Rachel Mitchell:

Discover more ergonomically designed and anti-fatigue equipment to enhance your workspace and well-being, with footrests, keyboard wrist rests, adjustable standing desks and blue-light blocking technology, at staples.ca/workfromanywhere.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About ergoCentric Inc.

ergoCentric Inc. was founded in 1990 specifically to manufacture ergonomic seating. Since then, the ergoCentric team has been continuously improving its seating systems. It is dedicated to designing and manufacturing the best ergonomic seating in the world. Its build-to-order manufacturing system and always in stock inventory of components allows ergoCentric to fit virtually 100% of the workforce quickly and cost effectively.

About the survey

Released by Maru Public Opinion, these are the findings of a survey undertaken on January 25-26, 2022, by Maru Blue of 1,518 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population according to Census data which ensures the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

