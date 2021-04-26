Staples Canada partners with Canva to bring simple design tools to Solutionshop and staplesprint.ca

The partnership combines Canva's simple yet powerful design platform with Staples Canada's unparalleled Solutionshop printing services to help customers create custom print solutions. The new design templates will be available in more than 30 product categories, starting with templates for posters, banners, labels, business cards, flyers, brochures, newsletters, menus and photobooks.

"Whether you're a small business owner looking to create health and safety signage or an entrepreneur creating marketing materials to launch a brand, the new design capabilities that are now available at Solutionshop will help you create something impactful," said David Boone, CEO at Staples Canada. "We are pleased to be working with Canva to advance their mission to empower the world with design."

Canva's user-friendly drag-and-drop design interface has also been integrated with staplesprint.ca to empower customers to design and create custom print materials quickly, easily and effectively.

"We're thrilled to make it easier than ever for Staples customers to create impressive and impactful custom designs with the help of Canva's rapidly growing suite of visual communication tools," said Laura Haines, Group Lead for Print and Partnerships at Canva. "As the world becomes an increasingly visual place, it's now more important than ever for teams and businesses of all sizes to have access to simple, affordable and powerful solutions to bring their creative vision to life."

To help launch the partnership, Staples Canada's Spotlight Virtual Speaker Series will host a series of free virtual seminars focused on embracing design and visual communication. The upcoming virtual events include:

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit and its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. As The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada is committed to small businesses and consumers through thousands of new products from the best brands, an expanded service offering at Solutionshop, and informative content through its blog and Spotlight Speaker Series. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

